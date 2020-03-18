KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The numbers of infected patients keep rising, and now the metro’s second child has tested positive for coronavirus.

The child came to emergency room at the Adele Hall campus in downtown Kansas City on Sunday with respiratory symptoms after they had been in contact with someone who had also tested positive.

The hospital says it has tested around 100 kids in the past week. This child was the only one who tested positive.

Right now, they say they have plenty of tests, but they are only testing those with both symptoms and risk factors.

"If your children has mild respiratory symptoms, you should be staying home and not seeking medical care unless they absolutely need to be seen by their healthcare provider. Then they should call their primary care physician," said Angela Myers, division director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Children's Mercy Hospital.

"I’m a parent. I get it. It’s scary, and there’s a lot of fear out there because this is an unknown and this is something our medical community has never dealt with in most of our lifetimes," said Dr. Jennifer Watts, head of emergency preparedness.

That child is well enough to be quarantined at home.

Children's Mercy is also testing nine of their employees who meet similar criteria. They say those employees are not related to this positive case.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. Worldwide, COVID-19 has killed over 7,800 people so far, while more than 80,000 have recovered.