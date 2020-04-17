KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Schools aren't the only place where learning is taking on a different shape. Kids in sports are adapting, too.
When you're cooped up at home, fitness is a mental exercise as well as physical. That’s especially true for kids.
In martial arts, the lessons reach beyond the punches and the kicks.
“It encompasses a lot of what we want young people to grow to be,” said David Muhammad with Integrity Martial Arts Academy.
Muhammad's karate studio has felt empty for the past few weeks.
“It's been an unprecedented time, but also a time of innovation,” he said.
In today's world, a sensei can meet his students where they are.
Grace Schweiss isn't used to shadow boxing in her living room. “I'm not used to not seeing people,” she said. “It's important to stay sharp and you don't want to forget something.”
Even the 11-year-old's parents get a kick out of watching her grow.
“I don't mind it,” Jill Schweiss said. “It's nice to see her in action in the house.”
Muhammad's students have done well from home.
“One thing we've seen with our youth is resilience,” he said.
They’ve done so well that he's invited some to visit the studio for a drive-up promotion.
“When you work hard, when you're resilient, there's rewards for that even in a time of chaos,” he said.
It's not the easiest way to learn or to teach those skills. “It's more exhausting because I have to do all the moves to show them,” said Muhammad.
However, students like Schweiss know practice means perfect.
“Even in tough times you can still work hard,” Schweiss said.
There's another lesson Muhammad hopes students will reflect on. “We as a society are connected,” he said. “What we do impacts others.”
That’s true now more than ever.
