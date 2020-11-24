KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The director of the CDC said Tuesday that Nursing home residents and health care workers could start getting the first COVID-19 vaccine as early as the second week in December.
Distribution is expected to be done in waves. However, if you have a number of children in your family, don't expect to get the entire family vaccinated all at the same time.
A number of clinical trials have not included children under the age of 18. The chief medical officer of Moderna said that a COVID-19 vaccine for children would not likely be available until the middle of 2021.
Some teenagers ages 16 and 17 are now participating in a clinical trial for Pfizer, but clinical testing on younger children will be the next big step for drug makers.
For young kids, two important questions have to be figured out. One, is it safe for young children? Two, what will be the right dose?
