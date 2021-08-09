KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5)— As more and more people return to the office, the demand for childcare is skyrocketing. However, the supply is just not there.
It’s a struggle for working parents and for the child care facilities working to fill the high demand.
In just Jackson, Clay, Platte and Johnson Counties on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro, at least 39 child care facilities have closed their doors during the pandemic. Operating costs are sky high for child care centers, and like so many other industries they’re hurting for staff.
The waiting list to get a child a spot at rising sun learning center is long.
“It’s easily over 100. But honestly we stopped even adding people to the waitlist. We just tell them sorry we’re not enrolling right now,” Owner of Rising Sun Learning Center Megan Huffman said.
Huffman had to shut down a few rooms in her center due to staffing shortages. She’s not able to run at her capacity of 163 children because she doesn’t have enough employees.
“We could probably take on 30 more kids if I were fully staffed,” she said.
Huffman knows of at least five nearby child care facilities that closed during the pandemic, and some of those families are still looking for help.
The business closures are due in part to staffing shortages, but also increased costs of essentials like food, milk, and cleaning supplies that all facilities are using more of than ever.
“We use gloves when we serve our food, we use them when we change diapers. And they have tripled in price. We used to get a case for $30. We’re lucky if we get them for under $100 at this point. And that’s something that we use hundreds of times a day every day,” Huffman said.
Huffman is currently crunching numbers to figure out how much of that increased cost will need to be passed on to families at some point soon.
The rising costs of childcare is becoming a huge problem across the state, and country.
“The cost of childcare can be equivalent to the cost of a year at a four year university and it’s setting people back. And when you think about middle and lower income families, it really sets them back,” Robin Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Child Care Aware Missouri said.
Childcare aware is a non-profit helping to connect parents to quality, affordable childcare. It’s becoming an increasingly difficult task.
“We’re having to do radius searches that are over an hour away and perhaps in the opposite direction of where somebody works,” Phillips said.
Phillips recalls one recent client, a mother of four, who has been searching for months for spots for her children.
“There’s just not enough supply and she literally said to us she was like you know what tell me where it is and I’ll move. Families are desperate,” Phillips said.
Stimulus funding has been approved for childcare facilities to help keep them open and hopefully create more spots for children. But access to the funding hasn’t been easy.
“The resources exist but the turtle‘s pace in which they are getting into our hands, and just the way that they’re being disbursed, is definitely not particularly helpful. Especially by the state of Missouri,” Huffman said.
In Missouri, the funds approved by the federal government in December are only just now open for facilities to apply, and not every facility qualifies.
The best advice for parents in need of childcare in the future is to start looking as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.