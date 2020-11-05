KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team says the individual is self-quarantining, under the team's medical care, and contact tracing is taking place.
The Chiefs are now in the NFL's Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.
"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our number one priority," the team said.
The Chiefs will hold practice Thursday morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed and meetings will be held virtually.
The team will continue its preparation to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.