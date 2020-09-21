OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - If you can’t watch another sporting event from your couch, then you’re probably searching for “patio seating near me.” The problem is everybody has the same idea.
“Crazy was the best word for it,” Maloney’s General Manager Scott Wenta said.
Packed Patios for the prominent Patrick Mahomes was a breath of fresh air.
“Upstairs was packed, downstairs was packed, inside was packed, for what we can do,” Wenta said. “This is your virtual tailgate here.”
People wanting to enjoy the game in the open air, were met with long wait times at Coach’s.
“Yesterday felt like it was September in 2019 and hopefully 2021,” Coach’s Bar and Grill Owner Brian Darby said.
Darby says their patio was as full as it could be with Chiefs fans.
“It felt good to be back to normal. I don’t want to say new normal because this felt like old normal, upstairs anyway,” Darby said.
Darby says the last few months without sports to draw a crowd was nerve-wrecking.
“Struggling was an understatement. It was borderline going under,” Darby said.
Now, the Chiefs aren’t the only ones in Kansas City breaking records. Moloney’s says outside of St. Patrick’s Day and the Super Bowl, Sunday was the highest-grossing sales day ever.
“I think people are just tired of being locked in. I think they want places to go and now that football season is back, it’s something they can go out and experience,” Wenta said.
With fans back in their chairs, the Coach’s staff is starting to feel the benefits.
“The staff is happy again. There’s nothing worse than coming to work and the restaurant being ¼ full or ½ full. The money is stretched thin and you have to choose which employees work and which don’t. But, with the Chiefs and the patio, everybody gets to work, everybody gets to participate,” Darby said.
Restaurants are already looking forward to the next matchup.
If you want to make sure you have a patio seat for next Monday night, you are encouraged to make a reservation.
