PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs schedules are out and tickets went on sale Friday morning for the 2020 football season, but those who got tickets are feeling a little nervous.
The tickets went on sale like every year, but this time it was a little different because instead of lining up at the ticket booth, people had to rely on their laptops or phones to order online.
“This will be my 34th year as a season ticket holder,” said Christy Reeder. “Section 135, row 29.”
Reeder, who lives in Parkville, first got them back in 1987. Since then, she hasn’t had to wait in line or -- in this year’s case -- wait online for tickets. Hers automatically renew.
Reeder hardly used those seats last year and also missed the majority of the Super Bowl run because of knee surgeries.
“Thirty-third year was the year that I was laid up and only got to go to three games, and then I didn’t get to go any more,” she said.
Now, she’s wondering if the tickets she bought will even be used at all this season.
“I don’t know if this is going to be over within five months,” she said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic. “So, I have a feeling things will change, you just don’t know how.”
That uncertainty surrounds a number of sports nationwide. Will the season happen? Will there be fans?
“It would be disappointing, especially with the year we are coming off of,” Reeder said. “That would be such a letdown.”
Meanwhile, South Korea kicked off its soccer league without fans. After weeks of no spectators, baseball fans in Taiwan are now being allowed to cheer on their teams in person with an attendance limit of 1,000 spectators per game.
“I hope it turns out well for them and that it shows us that we can -- with the right guidelines -- that we can do the same or something similar to it,” Reeder said.
But, one thing is for sure: If the Chiefs season does kick off as scheduled on Sept. 10 vs. the Houston Texans, Reeder said she’ll be hoping it ends in a win whether she’s in the stands or at home.
The Chiefs did say that if fans purchased tickets and the game is canceled and not rescheduled, they will get a full refund. The same goes for season ticket holders, who also have the option of receiving credit.
