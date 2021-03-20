KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Over 8,000 individuals were vaccinated Friday and Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The mega-vaccination event, termed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, is the largest so far in Missouri.
On Friday, about 3,600 Missourians received coronavirus shots.
The Chiefs tweeted Saturday that the number had risen to 8,000 by the time the event ended on Saturday.
Over 8,000 people have been vaccinated at #GEHAFieldAtArrowhead over the past two days! @GEHAhealth pic.twitter.com/fHiMozAIYa— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 21, 2021
