JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A bystander's pickup truck and a Lenexa officer's car ended up getting involved in a crash during a chase on Thursday evening.
According to the Lenexa Police Department, the chase started when an officer tried to stop a stolen car in a parking lot in the 800 block of Monrovia.
The suspect, who was reportedly in a silver Ford Edge, rammed a Lenexa officer’s vehicle while trying to get away.
A pursuit ensued and speeds reportedly reached 100 mph.
Lenexa police say they pursued the vehicle north on I-35 to about I-635. There, just after 5 p.m., a Lenexa officer got into a crash with an uninvolved driver who was in a pickup truck.
After that crash, Lenexa police stopped their pursuit to make sure everyone was alright.
The officer was not injured in that crash and the driver in the pickup had minor injuries.
The suspect who was initially being pursued continued on and crashed in Kansas City, Kansas is the area of 38th and Gibbs. KCK police were subsequently able to take the suspect into custody the area of 34th and Dover.
According to video captured by Chopper 5, the suspect who was taken into custody was transported by ambulance for evaluation of any injuries.
Kansas State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that involved the Lenexa officer and the driver in the pickup truck, as the Lenexa Police Department cannot investigate something involving themselves due to policy.
