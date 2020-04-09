KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “You are not alone.”
That’s the message chaplains are trying to share with patients who are nearing the end of their life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are trying times especially with hospital visitor restrictions, So KCTV5’s Emily Rittman spoke to a chaplain with 20 years of experience about how comforting others is changing right now.
On Thursday night, our community is turning blue for the #LightItBlue campaign that salutes the brave men and women fighting COVID-19 every day.
Chaplains around the metro are supporting those frontline workers, their patients and their families during unprecedented times.
For safety and to stop the spread, our cameras cannot go inside The University of Kansas Health System right now. Their employees did share video with KCTV5, though.
Every day, hospital chaplains are working to bring comfort to those who are critically ill while facing new obstacles. Chaplains see life’s fragility firsthand while trying to offer hope.
“I’ve been a part of a family meeting regarding an end of life situation where we did the family meeting on Zoom, which was very different than having the family around the bed or in a family waiting room to have that conversation,” Rev. Kathy Riegelman said.
For the first time, they are often not able to be physically close to patients and families when offering support and encouragement.
“There have been a number of times I’ve had to stop myself when someone reaches out their hand for prayer,” Riegelman said. “Often we might reach out and touch someone’s shoulder or if it were appropriate offer a hug, which we simply cannot do right now.”
“Losing a loved one under the best of circumstances is devastating and to have this extra layer on top of it means we have to do more,” Riegelman said.
They are using technology, including iPads and phones, to help patients feel connected and less isolated.
“There are exceptions that allow families to be here in very limited numbers at the time that someone is nearing the end of their life or has died,” said Riegelman. “There are families that are choosing not to come to the hospital and it has been very difficult for them.”
When someone calls for a chaplain, they are taking steps to meet their spiritual needs as best they can during this pandemic.
“The chaplain has sat as close as they can outside the room where they are visible,” Riegelman said. “The curtain is pulled back and the little window is at an angle where they can see into the room. A nurse has taken the iPad or the phone in and then the chaplain has prayed from outside the room, so that they patient and or family can hear them.”
Chaplains are also working to keep our frontline workers healthy by being there for them to encourage self-care.
Rev. Riegelman said the resiliency she’s seen is inspiring.
“I think I feel more connected to my purpose at this time,” Riegelman said. “Somehow being here and being in the midst of all of this with everyone else that is dealing with this is giving us all collective strength to be able to be in this time of uncertainty.”
