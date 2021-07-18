KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- As the delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to rise, a Wyandotte County church blended a milestone with the opportunity to get more people vaccinated.
New Bethel Church in KCK celebrated their 73rd anniversary Sunday. There were some vintage cars and traditional food and music.
“We wanted to take the church outside of the walls and actually bring it to the community,” said Pastor A. Glenn Brady.
Along with the celebration outside, there was a more serious message as local health care workers offered vaccinations and COVID testing inside New Bethel.
“Our church actually believes in vaccinations and to do what we can to encourage people to get the vaccination,” said Pastor Brady.
He said he’s spreading the message all around him.
One of his parishioners said that she was apprehensive at first about getting the vaccine. However, because of the pastor, she changed her mind.
“I don’t think he’s going to do anything that’s going to be harmful to him, his wife and his grandchild. So, why wouldn’t I do that for my family?” Courtney Madison said.
The event also brought people from the neighborhood like Jefren Padilla, who was grateful this service was provided on a Sunday when he is off from work.
“I had time to do it, so that’s why I did it today,” he said.
The church also offered gift cards as part of an incentive to boost vaccination rates.
So far, only about 40% of people living in Wyandotte County have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Pastor Brady said that, ultimately, what they’re doing goes hand in hand with their faith
“It’s about serving the Lord, but also presenting the Lord in a way that is able to help the community,” he said.
The COVID-19 tests and vaccinations were administered by Vibrant Health KC and Care Beyond the Boulevard.
