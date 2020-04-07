KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking everyone, even healthy people, to wear a mask while in public.
The masks can be store-bought, homemade or fashioned out of a piece of fabric.
If you’re not comfortable with making your own, groups from big companies to knitting circles are making masks.
Doctors say the coverings are for protecting at-risk populations more than the individual wearer.
“That’s really the goal of the face masks, to help somebody who may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic from spreading unknowingly to other people,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection Control and Prevention with The University of Kansas Health Systems.
Tiffany Horsley, RN with The University of Kansas Health System says donning and doffing the mask correctly can keep people safe. Wash your hands before putting it on and before taking it off. Do not touch the front of the mask or your face while it is on.
Experts say it is important to wash the mask after every use, and there is no need to treat it with bleach or harsh chemicals. Wash it with the rest of your laundry.
