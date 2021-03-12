(CBS NEWS) -- The U.S. has now administered over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — 101.1 million, to be precise — according to figures posted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That equates to more than 35 million Americans fully vaccinated — 10.5% of the total U.S. population.
Nearly 66 million, or almost 20% of the total population, have gotten at least one dose. Nearly one-third of Americans age 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Since the first shot in the nationwide rollout was given on December 14, there have been more doses administered in the U.S. than any other country in the world, according to figures collected by Johns Hopkins University, although several smaller nations have vaccinated a higher proportion of their populations.
The U.S. is likely to hit another vaccine milestone late next week: President Biden set a goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, which we're on track to reach well ahead of schedule.
While some other countries have struggled to secure doses, feuding over prices and exports, the U.S. should have enough COVID-19 vaccine to immunize the nation's entire adult population by the summer, with enough left over for some 172 million more people.
The Biden administration now estimates it will have enough doses available for every adult by May.
Clinical trials in teens and children could clear the way for some shots for adolescents by the fall and younger children in early 2022.
Still, the vast majority of the U.S. population has yet to be fully vaccinated, amid worrying reports of highly contagious variants of the virus spreading across the country.
Many of those prioritized first for the shots faced frustrating waits and complicated scheduling systems to get their doses. And providers faced steep challenges distributing the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, which spoil if left too long outside their freezers.
The nationwide pace of vaccinations has quickened to an average of over 2 million doses a day. State and federal officials say a coming surge in supply will alleviate the largest obstacle to scaling up the campaign.
Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines require two doses, say they plan to supply a combined 600 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccines through July, enough to immunize 300 million people.
The companies have so far delivered nearly a third of their orders to the U.S. government, with a total of 400 million doses from both promised by the end of May.
The Biden administration brokered a deal earlier this month with rival pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck to produce millions of doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will rapidly accelerate the supply.
On Wednesday, Biden announced the purchase of another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. And millions more doses from other drugmakers may soon be added to the looming surplus of shots, as companies await results of trials from their own vaccine candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.