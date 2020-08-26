MISSION, KS (KCTV) - Violent confrontations over mask wearing have become frequent and concerning enough that the CDC is now weighing in with advice on workplace violence related to the coronavirus.
The owner of RJ’s Bob-Be-Que in Mission got international attention last month after an 18-year-old employee of his told a customer he had to wear a mask and the customer responded, “I don’t need a mask. I’ve got this,” lifting his shirt to show a gun in his waistband.”
“You pull a gun anywhere or show a gun, people are going to be afraid,” RJ’s Bob-Be-Que owner Bob Palmgren said.
Palmgren says it was scary, but he hates the idea of letting someone flout the rules just because they’re argumentative.
“If you can’t understand that I have the right to tell you no, then you don’t need to be in here anyway,” Palmgren said.
That day in July, the teen came to him and Palmgren got the man to leave.
“I said ‘I’m not the governor. I’m not an attorney.’ He goes, ‘Well, let me explain it to you.’ I said, ‘I don’t need to be explained to. Get out of here.’ I said, ‘I’ll bring your food out to your car if you want’,” Palmgren said.
He says the man left, nothing since then has been quite that tense, and he’s been able to resolve most resistance by either offering a mask, offering carry-out, or offering a non-judgmental ear then showing them the door, kind of like he would with someone drunkenly argumentative.
“If you talk to them nicely and tell them, ‘Oh, I understand your point of view and stuff but that’s just not the way it is,’ then you’ll have a lot better success,” Palmgren said.
He says the local police department told him they’re happy to respond if things get scary, which he’s done only a few times, and the irate customers skedaddled from the mere mention of the call.
KCTV5 News asked officials in Kansas City, Missouri if the CDC says a business should just let it go sometimes, don’t they risk getting dinged by the health department?
They noted only two have been closed temporarily due to COVID-19 violations. They say it’s a four-stage process aimed at willful violation.
If you have signs posted, staff complying and a greeter making reasonable efforts to get customers to comply, you won’t be shut down for a handful of hostile customers.
Among the other suggestions in the CDC document is to advertise your policy at the door, get your employees trained on how to deescalate conflict, and make sure they know to keep a vigilant eye out for each other.
