FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - A new report on the CDC’s website over the weekend warned the coronavirus spreads easier than we thought. Monday morning, the CDC pulled back on that saying the information was inadvertently released before it was time.
As the US approaches 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, most of us are reading up as much as we can on the latest information. On Friday, the CDC warned the virus may be more easily transmitted than we originally thought through aerosol particles, many of which linger in the air much longer than we thought. An update was posted by the CDC website that left some people confused and others frustrated.
Rani Waugh works in a medical lab and says the CDC reversal of information to a public already confused by the unknowns of the pandemic is troubling.
“My concern is how much of what the CDC is putting out there is being politically influenced, because we’re flip-flopping on a lot of stuff here,” Waugh said.
In its Friday post, the CDC agreed with what many scientists and doctors have been saying now for months, that the virus can spread through aerosol particles. Smaller than droplets, these particles may linger, longer.
The CDC used restaurants, fitness classes and choir practices as examples and recommended the use of air purifiers. But Monday morning, the post included an update, one that warned its previous post was an error.
Sarah Boyd is an infectious disease doctor at St. Luke’s Health System and says we can still take new information and incorporate it with what we already do know. After all, information is constantly changing.
“I think they were trying to really have us begin to think about the space between others and the activity that we’re doing and kind of adjust for ourselves,” Dr. Boyd said.
Dr. Boyd recommends wearing your mask, practice as much social distancing as you can and wash your hands. Just do your part with all the information you have to keep you and everyone around you safe and healthy.
“If they can look at it as an opportunity to learn about the science and figure out how that works into their daily life, we’ll all be better for it,” Dr. Boyd said.
As for masks in general, Dr. Boyd says make sure it fits to your face and as always, any mask is better than no mask.
