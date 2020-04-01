Coronavirus generic

This file image shows an illustration of the coronavirus. 

 (Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Health officials in Cass County said they have seen their first death of a patient due to the coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday that the patient was a Belton woman in her early 70s.

She first tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and died on March 31.

The officials note that her case was not travel-related and added that she had underlying health conditions.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Missouri had seen 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and Cass County had seen a total of 14 cases of the illness.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.