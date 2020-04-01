CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Health officials in Cass County said they have seen their first death of a patient due to the coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday that the patient was a Belton woman in her early 70s.

She first tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 and died on March 31.

The officials note that her case was not travel-related and added that she had underlying health conditions.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Missouri had seen 14 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and Cass County had seen a total of 14 cases of the illness.