CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Cass County say they have a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
County officials say the case involves a patient in Drexel who is currently under in-home isolation, following CDC guidance.
The Cass County Health Department is working with both the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact anyone who this patient may have came into contact with while the patient was infectious.
The patient is also being monitored by the health department to track the development of any fever or respiratory symptoms.
This is the closest confirmed case to the Kansas City metro on the Missouri side of the state line. Johnson County has seen multiple cases and a death from the coronavirus.
St. Louis identified another new Missouri COVID-19 patient Monday night, a Saint Louis University student in their 20s.
