HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV)-- Missouri Governor Mike Parson had some strong rhetoric Thursday about the seriousness of the continuing surge in coronavirus cases across the state, but he stopped short of issuing a mask mandate.
“The emphasis that will be put on by some media outlets is that I’m opposed to wearing a mask. I have never been opposed to that,” Parson said. “What I am opposed of his mandates from this position to the people of this state. People on the local level should have a voice.”
Parson pointed out that COVID-19 cases for the month of October, surpassed the total number from the eight previous months of the pandemic combined. The state surpassed the October numbers in the first 15 days of November.
“These numbers are growing at a very fast rate. And we have to understand that it will put a stress on the system if we don’t change the behavior of how we conduct ourselves,” he said.
He wants Missourians to make responsible choices like not gathering with those outside your household, and wearing a mask when you’re in public.
His office released a public health warning that recommends a long list precautions, but no mandates.
It does suggest, however, that local governments make their own guidelines based on local data.
“We are going to encourage them to take some kind of action to be able to go make this curve happen,” Parson said.
Cass County will not be issuing a mask mandate, or any other restrictions, any time soon.
“Our health department has put out a deal that they do highly recommend that people wear masks. But as for mandating it, we don’t feel that’s our responsibility as government,” commissioner Jimmy Odom said.
Cases in Cass county are on the rise like most places across the state, with 372 new cases in the last week.
I tried to interview Cass County Health Director Andrew Warlen, but was told “the county commission has requested interview requests be directed to them.”
Odom said Warlen is in favor of a mask mandate.
“We let him make his decisions as far as what he believes. But as a commission, because we vote on that, the commission as a whole makes those decisions,” Odom said.
Odom said the county commission does not want business to suffer as a result of a mask mandate.
The owner of a 47 year-old business in downtown Harrisonville does not believe that kind of mandate would harm her business, though.
“If it would slow this down, I think the state should make it mandatory. And probably it would slow it down I really think,” Joni Mabary said.
Marbury’s business, Joni’s Fashions, was hit hard by the pandemic in March. High schools students from 10 surrounding high schools come to the store for prom dresses and tuxedos. With prom cancelled, Marbury was stuck with $34,000 worth of prom gear not selling.
She’s in favor of any sort of mandate that would keep schools open, and avoid another full shut-down.
“If that’s going to make people get out and do things and be more comfortable, and help this COVID, I say wear a mask,” she said.
It is safe to say the majority of people in Cass County appreciate Governor Parson and county leaders not forcing a mask mandate on them.
Odom says the commission will continue to watch the case numbers and re-evaluate if needed.
“We do want our people healthy. We don’t want nobody dying. We are in a pandemic, we know what we’re going through. But we have to make sure we do what we have to do, and say what we believe. And if the numbers get real bad, we’ll talk about that too,” Odom said.
