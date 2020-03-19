KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, there are now six cases of COVID-19 in the city.
According to the health department, three are male and three are female.
They range in age from their 30s to their 60s. They are all "recovering at home."
The health department is currently investigating who they have been in contact with.
"Please answer your phone if any health department calls you," they added.
No other information is available at this time.
