MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The great outdoors is a Memorial Day getaway for hundreds of families every year and although 2020 is a little different, campsites around the metro are still filling up for the weekend.
Campsites in Missouri and Kansas were coming to life on Friday after a rainy morning. They are full of people wanting to cautiously enjoy the outdoors.
Whether they're hooking up their camper or pitching a tent, the campgrounds at Hillsdale Lake have attracted dozens of people who are tired of staying home.
For Tim Austin and his family, lounging in the outdoors is a safe form of social distancing.
The state park is open for fishing and recreation, but the beach is still closed and the state is cautioning against gathering in large groups.
“It's filling up,” Austin said. “It's the same reason we're doing it; to get away from everything.”
For people there, playing washers and enjoying a spring afternoon is better than staying home.
“You get to enjoy nature and the scenery,” said Tiffany Baker. “Being here is better than being cooped up in a camper. You get to enjoy nature more.”
There are some restrictions on camping right now. Many sites require a reservation and certain bathrooms and showers may be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.