TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added Massachusetts and Rhode Island to the quarantine list.
California, Florida, and Washington have been removed from the list.
The changes go into effect starting today, April 30.
People need to quarantine for two weeks if they have:
Traveled to:
Massachusetts and Rhode Island on or after April 30
Connecticut on or after April 6.
Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27.
Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.
New York on or after March 15.
Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after.
Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
International travel on or after March 15.
Others needing to continue quarantining are:
People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.
People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.
Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
