OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Wednesday morning, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a mask mandate beginning Monday for public, indoor spaces. Almost immediately, business owners in other area cities began wondering if they were next.
Thursday morning, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meet. A COVID-19 update is on the agenda. Some business owners and residents think a mask mandate is not far off there, and even those unwilling to guess say they are ready if it does come.
Being a hairstylist, Kim Medina gets to know her customers pretty well.
“I know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t, pretty much without asking, because I know where they stand on things. Because you get to know people really well,” said Medina
She owns Salon Exposé in downtown Overland Park and has no plan to demand masks across the board unless required. But, she saved her supplies just in case.
Her client Abby Raynolds said she’d actually like to see a mask mandate, in part because she’s sure a lot of the people currently going without are not vaccinated.
“You’re probably seeing 98% of the people without a mask,” remarked Raynolds. “And yet, that doesn’t match at all with what our vaccination rates are.”
Jim O’Brien, taking in dinner at Viona’s Italian Bistro, feels for the businesses put in a bind and is almost angry about why he thinks a mask mandate is needed.
“I think it’s probably going to happen. It’s very frustrating that we’re here again because people didn’t do what they should have been doing,” said O’Brien, referring to getting vaccinated.
Medical experts say very few people who are vaccinated end up in the COVID ICU. However, new evidence says they’re just as likely to spread the delta variant, which contributes to the strain on hospitals with the unvaccinated.
Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Dr. Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., sent a letter to the Board of County Commissioners today supporting the CDC recommendations and noting the need for a regional response.
He began by saying, “While vaccination rates in Johnson County are higher than those nationally, vaccine rates within the region are low. People go between our counties every day.”
Viona’s owner Benny Morina expects a mask mandate will come to Kansas. He has mixed feelings. On the one hand, he hopes it doesn’t.
“Because it would create fear to our customers. When they see a mask, it’s a different feeling,” said Morina. “But then again, we must do whatever it takes to prevent the same scenario of what happened last year. We don’t want any of that.”
One business in downtown Overland Park never removed their sign mandating masks. The metaphysical shop called Crescent Springs also displays a sign that the doors are locked to regulate the flow of customers, so you need to buzz for entry.
The owner was not available Wednesday to speak about her decision to keep those rules in place even after government mandates were lifted.
The BOCC meeting at 9:30 a.m. does not include any action items on the agenda related to COVID-19, but that could change on the fly.
The full text of the communication from Areola to the BOCC reads as follows:
While vaccination rates in Johnson County are higher than those nationally, vaccine rates within the region are low. People go between our counties every day. There continue to be breakthrough infections, and we still have progress to make on getting our eligible population vaccinated. I fully support the CDC’s recommended guidance changes yesterday. The Delta variant is more infectious and compliance with masking is low, which is putting people at risk, including some who are vaccinated. To ensure we protect our residents while we continue to get more people vaccinated, it is important for people to take additional steps such as what the CDC has included in its revised guidance.
The actions we take in the next 2-3 months will be crucial. If people don’t take the precautions such as getting vaccinated, wearing masks, physically distancing, the virus will continue to infect more people. People with the Delta variant carry an increased viral load, meaning there are more virus particles that result from this variant so when people talk or sing or sneeze, more particles are released into the air, giving more opportunity to infect others.
