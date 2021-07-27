KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— The Center for Disease Control is reversing some of its masking guidance in response to the fast-spreading delta variant, and it has some people concerned about potential mask mandates to follow.
The CDC now recommends everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in areas of the country where the delta variant is surging. All of Missouri and eastern Kansas is included in that surge.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted shortly before the CDC announcement came down “we are watching CDC guidance, as we have throughout the pandemic. Kansas City will review and provide any updates soon, with a focus on the safety and health of all in our region. The increasing infection rate in our state and area is a substantial public health concern.”
Businesses in Brookside are confident they’ll be able to survive whatever mandates are thrown their way after surviving 2020.
Brookside Barber has been in business for more than a century and last year was a year like no other, learning to cut hair around face masks.
“We pretty much got used to it,” manager Josh Gilbert said. “The hardest thing for us is wearing the masks, and all the hair gets into the mask and it’s just kind of annoying. But other than that, as long as we can stay open, we will do whatever we need to do to keep business going and keep people safe.”
Business at the barber shop isn’t back 100 percent just yet, but they were hoping it would be by the fall.
“We’re looking forward to back to school cuts and it sounds like a lot of guys are going back to the office in September, so that’ll bring people back,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert hopes the delta variant doesn’t change that. But, if a mask requirement is needed again for them to stay open, they’ll do it.
“I hope there’s not, but if the numbers get high enough where there needs to be, then we will just do what we need to do,” Gilbert said.
Down the street at Lauren Alexandra and Georgie, owner Pamela Dicapo feels about the same.
“I feel like after we were closed for two months and we were still able to handle our business, I feel like we’re prepared to take a second run if we have to,” Dicapo said.
Since the mask mandate went away and the vaccine became readily available, in-store shopping increased to the pre-pandemic norms.
Some shoppers still mask up, and Dicapo doesn’t mind. She was happy, though, when the initial mask mandate was finally lifted.
“It was terrific because we could actually see people smile! Which is everything,” she said.
Shoppers in Brookside didn’t seem to be too concerned about the recommendation.
“I don’t like wearing masks. I also don’t like having COVID either. I’ve done both and the masks are not nearly as bad as COVID,” Stan Archie said.
“I work with the community touching people, so I don’t have no problem with it. I don’t have no problem with the masks,” Teresa Miller said.
Some people are even hoping for a mask mandate following the new CDC guidelines, like Charlie Unger who recently had a COVID scare in his family.
“I had one instance where some of our family went to a reception in Jefferson City. And so far of 75 people there, I think 42 people who are fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID,”
Unger said.
Unger said none of his family members have had to be hospitalized, but he thinks it’s better to be safe than sorry.
KCTV5 also met a handful of shoppers completely against any mask mandates of any kind, but they didn’t want to be interviewed on record.
It’s important to note that the CDC recommendations are just that, recommendations. So far no Kansas City area mandates have been issues, though St. Louis re-instated a mask mandate Monday.
