KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As Omicron takes over hospitals in the metro, The University of Kansas Health System is raising concerns about staffing.
The medical system made burnout a fixture of conversation at this morning’s daily briefing.
Workers featured on the call said they know there’s a job to do, but it’s hard to escape from it even when they’re off the clock.
“The increase in Covid is just kind of wearing on us,” said respiratory therapist Grant Ogden. “We’re definitely making it through, but it’s kind of heavy.”
That sentiment is shared inside and outside of hospital walls.
Yesterday, the president acknowledged American’s are tired of Covid. But, putting it on the back burner isn’t an option for those on the frontline.
“If there are groups of people you don’t want getting burnt out, who can’t come to work because of that, it’s the nurses who are there minute by minute and the RTs who are delivering lifesaving oxygen and breathing treatments,” said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Dana Hawkinson.
Based on recent data, that’s what’s happening.
KU health professionals cited an Ohio State study that says there’s now a burnout rate of 40-70%. Before the pandemic, that rate was around 30-50%.
“Before Covid, you could kind of leave work at work. And now, you go home and you log into social media, it’s all over social media,” said ICU Nurse Caitlin Beatty. “You walk into a store and you see people not taking the precautions who are actively putting false information out there or just not listening to the research, the data, the experts.”
Workers acknowledge the decline in available employees will continue.
“I think we are going to start seeing a lot more people leaving healthcare because they are burned out and, unfortunately, the rest of us are going to have to pick up the slack in that respect,” Ogden said.
When hospitals rolled out vaccine requirements for employees, we saw extremely low numbers of workers leaving the job in comparison to what burnout has done over the last year.
