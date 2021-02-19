KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Restaurants and bars can now stay open past midnight, part of a series of changes Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday.
KCTV5 reached out to George Clarke, the manager of Charlie Hooper's in Brookside, as the announcements came out.
He watched from a laptop at the bar.
"Hey," Clarke called to Andy Llewellyn, the owner of the restaurant. "We can stay open until 3 a.m."
Llewellyn pumped his arms and shouted "Whoop!"
Clarke said Hooper's relies heavily on the late night crowd, and that having to close early for the past several months has hurt sales. He said extending their hours once again could help make up for some lost ground, especially as March Madness approaches.
"It's huge for our business," he said. "It'll help us get through these next couple months."
Some diners at Hooper's said they weren't quite ready for a late night, given concerns about spreading the virus in a crowded setting.
Paige Seidel was having lunch with her coworkers Friday afternoon and said she doesn't plan to stay out late until positive cases drop more.
"Once you start having a few drinks, you're not going to be as safe later at night," Seidel explained.
Clarke considered Friday's announcement a small but significant win for his business and others that have struggled for nearly a year, and a signal that life could start slowly returning to normal.
"It gets us back to normal operating hours, gets us back to whole," Clarke said. "It's good for us and good for the neighborhoods."
