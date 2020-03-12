(KCTV) -- The St. Patrick's Day parades that were set to happen in Leavenworth, Kansas, and the KCMO neighborhood of Brookside have been canceled.
The city of Leavenworth decided on Thursday to cancel the parade after consulting with the county's health department, police officers, and firefighters.
The parade, which was set to happen on March 17, will not be rescheduled.
Earlier in the day, the neighborhood of Brookside said that they were canceling the 40th Annual Brookside St. Patrick’s Warm-Up Parade that was scheduled for Saturday.
"This was a difficult decision and one we hoped we would not have to make," they said in a post on Facebook. "After careful consideration, conversations with those in our community and consideration of similar situations around Kansas City and the country, we decided canceling the event is the most responsible decision and in the best interest of those in our community."
The Lawrence, Kansas, St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled as well.
