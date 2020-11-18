JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- We know over the last few months you've probably seen a lot of charts and graphs full of different coronavirus numbers. We're here to help you understand what they mean.
Below is the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Johnson County over the last five weeks. That means the number of initial positive tests divided by all the tests administered in the previous 14 days.
You can see exactly one month ago Tuesday, that number was just 6.6%.
Then over the last five weeks that number has started shooting up.
It's now higher than 16% in Johnson County meaning more than three out of every 20 tests given in 14-days came back as someone's first positive test. Compare that to a little more than one in 20 just one month ago.
Just in Tuesday night, Johnson County may consider a penalty for people who don't follow its COVID-19 restrictions.
The KCTV5 News assignment desk combed through the agenda for the county commission's scheduled Thursday morning meeting. One item on that list is a possible discussion for a resolution that would make non-compliance a municipal violation, complete with a $500 fine to individuals and businesses alike.
