KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Organizers of Boulevardia have cancelled the festival due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The two-day event was set to celebrate its seventh year in a new location on Grand Boulevard at Crown Center on June 19-20.
“Providing a safe, secure and healthy environment for our pop-up party nation is our top priority,” said Trever Frickey, Boulevardia president. “With that in mind, Boulevardia is being canceled for 2020 but we look forward to bringing all the beer, food, music and fun back next year.” The decision to cancel was made with the goal of allowing the Kansas City community time to focus on their health and well-being and in the interest of bringing the festival back in 2021. “Boulevardia is comprised of dozens of community partners, vendors, restaurants, musicians, charities, and creators. This is an incredibly challenging time for all, but the Kansas City community comes together like nowhere else and we will get through this by supporting each other.”
All ticket packages purchased through boulevardia.com will be automatically refunded within 10-14 business days. Hotel rooms that were booked directly through one of the festival’s hotel partners with the Boulevardia promotional room rate will be automatically cancelled and no action is required.
