KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Boulevard Brewing Company is temporarily closing their Tour and Rec Center due to the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas City.

Boulevard Tours and Rec Center is located at 2534 Madison Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

They announced the closing Sunday morning in a social media post.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 has been spreading more rapidly in the KC metro. With the health and safety of our employees and customers as our first priority, and in an effort to do our part to help stem the tide, the Boulevard Tours & Rec Center will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Nt0rm4AIXU — BLVDTOURSANDREC (@blvdtoursandrec) July 12, 2020

On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 472 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 27,133.