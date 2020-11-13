OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- The Blue Valley School District said Friday that middle and high school students will return to distance learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22.
The decision was made using data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the KSDEHQ gating criteria.
Early childhood and elementary students will remain in full-time, in person learning according to the district.
VirtualED students will remain in their current schedule.
