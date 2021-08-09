GENERIC LOGO: Blue Valley School District, Schools
(Via bluevalleyk12.org)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley USD 229 Board of Education voted 6-1 to extend their mask policy to students in grades 9-12, as well as those in the 18-21 program.

This plan, which before only included pre k through 8th graders, will require masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to mandate masks for children 12 and younger in schools. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.