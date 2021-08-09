OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Blue Valley USD 229 Board of Education voted 6-1 to extend their mask policy to students in grades 9-12, as well as those in the 18-21 program.
This plan, which before only included pre k through 8th graders, will require masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Last week, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-2 to mandate masks for children 12 and younger in schools.
