BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) - One metro school district is suing to allow more fans to attend high school football games.
The Blue Springs School District filed the suit against Jackson County.
The county currently has a 100-person limit on public gatherings. County Executive Frank White called the lawsuit “troubling for many reasons."
White sent KCTV5 News a statement on the lawsuit.
“The lawsuit filed by the Blue Springs School District is troubling for many reasons. It is important to remember that the CDC, White House Coronavirus Task Force, and the World Health Organization have all recommended that we limit the size of gatherings due to the high level of the virus in our community. Yet, despite the apparent universal agreement that large public gatherings pose a substantial risk to the health and safety of our community, the Blue Springs School District has decided to sue the County in the hopes a court will allow them to have more spectators at their football games.
“While we understand and appreciate that reasonable minds can disagree about what the right number should be, we are disappointed that Blue Springs chose to litigate this issue. Unfortunately, the decision by Blue Springs will require us to divert valuable time, energy, and resources to this lawsuit instead of focusing on making our community safer and stronger.”
A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. this Friday.
