BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Blue Springs School District, eleven of their buildings will be offering meal pick up services for students starting next week.
The service will be held Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The buildings include:
- Chapel Lakes Elementary
- Daniel Young Elementary
- Franklin Smith Elementary
- James Walker Elementary
- John Nowlin Elementary
- William Bryant Elementary
- William Yates Elementary
- Brittany Hill Middle School
- Paul Kinder Middle School
- Blue Springs High School
- Blue Springs High School Freshman Campus.
They will also be offering a meal drop off service at six locations for students.
From 11 until 11:30 a.m., that will be at:
- Autumn Place Apartments, 1300 Candletree Drive
- Country Club Garden Apartments, 1316 NW 6th St. Terr.
- Motel 6, 3400 NW Jefferson St.
From 12 until 12:30 p.m., the drop offs will be at:
- Villas of Autumn Bend, 1620 SW 9th St.
- City Homes at Fall Creek, 901 SW Clark Road.
- Blue Springs Apartments, 702 SW 15th St.
"Please help us stay healthy and safe by refraining from coming if you or anyone in your family is ill," the district said. "We are better together, and we hope to see you at a meal site soon."
