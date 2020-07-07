BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Blue Springs School District offers two options for the new school year in the fall.
According to the districts Facebook page, they will be offering in-person classes and distance learning.
The district went on to say that parents should be receiving an email with more details on the two options this evening.
Blue Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bob Jerome posted a video on the Facebook page detailing plans for the upcoming year and options for picking the best plan for your student (s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.