KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- What was supposed to be a lazy Sunday for Mark Hanson turned into a scary ordeal in the parking lot of the Blue Springs Price Chopper on 7 Highway.
Hanson says he arrived to the store to get Chiefs game day food for his family around 5:40 p.m.
“At the time I was in my vehicle and I didn’t have a mask on. And as I exited my vehicle, with a mask and hand intending to wear that as I was going into the grocery store, an individual behind me assaulted me because I didn’t have a mask on,” he said.
He’s got a scraped-up elbow from the ordeal, as well as bumps and bruises on his head from a punch, getting knocked to the ground, and briefly getting knocked out.
“Thankfully there were some individuals in the parking lot who assisted me and called the police department immediately. He exited the scene very quickly. He was gone before the police department got there,” Hanson said.
Hanson believes he may have suffered a concussion.
“The officers would not let me drive home, they were concerned that I had been knocked out,” he said.
Hanson doesn’t have a clear description of his attacker because it was dark, and it all happened so fast.
“It was just out of nowhere,” he said. “He came fists up, loud ‘you need to have a mask on!’ And assaulted me.”
The grocery store has surveillance footage but will only release it to police. The department says they’re working on the case.
Hanson is a furloughed airline employee who says he knows the importance of masks and wouldn’t have minded someone verbally expressing their concern to him before walking into the store.
“It was kind of scary to have somebody who I have no idea just come out of the dark behind me, throw a punch, knock me to the ground, make me try to defend myself, and then just leave the scene like that’s okay,” he said.
He hopes the suspect can be caught before hurting anyone else.
Hanson says he didn’t file an official police report last night due to being so shaken up but completed one today.
The department says the officers who handled the original call are now investigating.
