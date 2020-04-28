MISSION, KS (KCTV) - A blood test aimed at detecting whether you've already had the coronavirus is now available to buy online. You don’t need a doctor and the test comes straight from the Quest Diagnostics Lab for $119.
Getting the test is as simple as adding to your cart and answering a few questions to make sure you haven’t shown symptoms of COVID-19 in the last ten days.
Once you’ve paid for it, you can make an appointment to get your blood drawn. Then you can see your results later online.
“There are several inherent problems that we are continuing to see with antibody tests,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with KU Medical Center said.
Dr. Hawkinson says there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to COVID-19 antibodies. Chief among them, whether or not having the antibodies, means you have immunity.
“We hope that in the near term, three months, six months, maybe a year, you would have some immunity. But there is no evidence right now to suggest that everybody who has seen this infection will have immunity to this infection,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
He says it’s also unclear how accurate the antibody testing is. There have been false negatives reported in some antibody tests and even false positives.
Some people who have had one of the four common coronaviruses may have antibodies that some tests can mistake for a previous COVID-19 infection.
“Even some good labs may produce tests that aren’t fully validated or vetted,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
Dr. Hawkinson couldn’t speak to the specific test being offered nationwide by Quest Diagnostics. The price tag for it is the same as a week’s worth of groceries for a family of four, several full tanks of gas or ten months of a Netflix subscription.
“I wouldn’t be willing to pay for it myself, no,” resident Derek Cupp said.
“I wouldn’t pay for it, but I know people throughout the country who would definitely pay for it,” resident Jon Foiles said.
People like Mike McGanley would consider it because he and his wife were sick with COVID-like symptoms back in February.
“It would be nice to know with a test like that if we actually had the disease. And if we might be somewhat immune to it going forward,” McGanley said.
“It’s certainly possible. If this were two or three weeks ago I probably would’ve said probably not,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
Antibody testing will likely give more answers in the future as to when exactly the virus started spreading locally. Dr. Hawkinson says at this point though, the accuracy just isn’t there.
“In the current state that we are in now, there’s probably not a lot of individual benefit to doing that test, even if it is positive and it is true that you did have COVID-19 and not one of the other common coronaviruses, then again we still don’t understand that you are fully immune. So it’s not really a test of immunity,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
Now if you were diagnosed with COVID-19 and you’ve recovered, your blood and the antibodies in it can be used in a trial with KU Medical Center and the Mayo Clinic.
They’re going to start treating COVID-19 patients with the plasma of those already recovered. You can call the Community Blood Center if you’d like to donate.
