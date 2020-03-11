KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Big 12 Basketball Tournaments happening in Kansas City this week will not be attended by fans.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
While fans are already entering the Sprint Center for Wednesday night’s men’s games, restrictions that will start Thursday will limit access to the games to essential staff and some family members.
The NCAA announced similar restrictions earlier Wednesday.
WATCH: #Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self reacts to the news that fans will not be allowed to watch #MarchMadness games. #NCAA pic.twitter.com/LMwXdAUDK5— Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) March 11, 2020
The Sprint Center posted a statement on Twitter stating,
"Guests who purchased tickets with a credit card through AXS.com, SprintCenter.com, in person at Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center, or charge-by-phone at 888.929.7849, will receive automatic refunds to the original card used for purchase for the games impacted by today’s announcement starting on Thursday, March 12.
Tickets purchased with cash directly at Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center for Sessions 2-5 that have been impacted by today’s announcement may be returned for a refund during business hours, Monday-Friday between 10 a.m.- 6 p.m."
2020 #BIG12MBB CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATEMore info: https://t.co/sPmN2OVA5g@Big12Conference | #SprintCenter pic.twitter.com/s1Av172Py2— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) March 12, 2020
The University of Kansas said on Wednesday that Kansas Athletics, "will cancel all planned fan activities surrounding the men’s and women’s Big 12 and NCAA Basketball Championships, including pregame parties and pep rallies."
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
