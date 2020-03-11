KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Not only will fans not be welcome inside the Sprint Center for Big 12 Tournament games this week, they won’t find some expected activities in the Power & Light either.

Mangers at the Kansas City Power and Light District said Wednesday night that they were canceling all remaining Fan Fest events scheduled for the KC Live! area, including pep rallies and stage activities.

The move happened just hours after Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced access restrictions on tournament games starting on Thursday.

Earlier in the evening, officials with the Kansas athletics department said they were canceling all fan activities surrounding both the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Championship Tournament.

The bars and restaurants in the Power and Light District will remain open, and many will show the games.

Power and Light District officials said they we closely monitoring the recommendations from the CDC and said these plans could adjust if necessary.

