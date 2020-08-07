ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Benedictine College announced that they have established an agreement with a Lenexa lab that will allow for mass testing on their campus without using up the city's testing supplies.
According to the college, their agreement with Clinical Reference Laboratory means that they can provide free, saliva-based tests to all students.
"We are pleased to announce this agreement, which will help Benedictine College develop an understanding of the virus on our camps," College President Stephen D. Minnis said. "This is a major step in combating COVID-19."
Benedictine College said the tests will "be conducted as supervised self-collection tests administered during the first day on campus as students return in a staggered move-in schedule over the next 10 days."
Those who test positive will follow a quarantine protocol and go home to recover, if possible.
Back on July 31, CRL announced that they had received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for their saliva-based PCR test, which can be self-collected. The company says their own studies of their product show it to "be more sensitive and accurate than the standard COVID-19 anterior nasal swab test."
The university notes their testing plan is one component and doesn't override other CDC guidance like wearing masks, social distancing, and hand-washing.
