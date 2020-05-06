ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) – Benedictine College announced that it will open on-time in the fall.
“We will be open in the fall; we will start on time; we will have students in the classrooms; we will have vibrant student life and ministry programs; and we will have athletics,” President of Benedictine College Stephen D. Minnis said. “All of those things are important for a dynamic Benedictine education. But this will take responsible and prudent safety and mitigation strategies to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community,” he added.
The school said college administrators, faculty and staff on the school’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, are currently working on how they will keep their community safe. It is said that standards will be in place by the fall.
According to a release, “among the strategies being considered are social distancing in the classroom, adjusted classroom or course schedules, the use of masks, the possibility of testing, rules for use of common areas, rules for watching athletic events, and many other things.”
