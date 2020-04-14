OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - If you’re now working from home, with your kids home all day, you might feel at the end of your rope with zero private time and the role of school teacher thrown in there.
Nightly neighborhood walks are a welcome relief for an Overland Park family.
“There have definitely been some pull my hair out moments almost daily actually right now,” parent Suzanne Berger said.
The kids are no longer at school, so mom and dad are stressing out and the kids feel like they’re missing out.
“I miss friends, teacher and playground,” Berger’s 6-year-old daughter said.
“Nothing that we choose to do right now is going to be perfect because it’s not a perfect time,” behavioral health expert Aaron Crossley said.
Crossley gets it because he is also home with his kids all day.
“During this time, you might have to view ‘me’ time in shorter increments,” Crossley said. “Looking out the window for two minutes. Taking 5 minutes to stretch.”
Berger owns a gym and is now streaming workouts from her garage while her kids do their thing in the background. She’s tried the advice of setting up boundaries with distinct locations.
The bedroom is the classroom for her kindergartener and her 3rd-grader, each in separate classroom, or bedrooms. Berger’s office is her dining room table, but the interruptions are unavoidable.
The sibling conflicts mom and dad would usually referee for just half the day, are now 24/7.
“Their bedrooms are right across the hall from each other and I always hear them arguing. Either one person stole a marker and someone’s in your room when you don’t want them to be. So a lot of that going on right now,” Berger said.
Enforcing separation is tough, but Crossley has some ideas. Create a signal, like pieces of cardboard set at your desk, open/closed or red/green that you can switch out based on the urgency of your work assignment.
“If it’s red that means, stop, come back later. If it’s green, that means okay we are open for business and you can ask us all the many questions that you have as children,” Crossley said.
If the kids are old enough to text, use that.
“Something I’ve done with my own kids at home is they actually message me and tell me when they are done with school. They message me to tell me when they need help. And that keeps some of that distance in there,” Crossley said.
All in all, Berger considers herself fortunate that this part of her job is her self-care time. And her live streams with gym members are a clear reminder that she’s not alone in her juggling act.
“We’ll always see their kids running in and out and it’s just the way of life right now. Even just that connection that way, working out together, makes a huge difference,” Berger said.
One thing that makes it tough that you might not realize is not having that moment when you come home and say, “What did you do today?” Because well, everyone is in the same place.
Crossley suggests trying to still carve out a little time to share about your day, even if it’s small things like the dog that barked during a conference call.
