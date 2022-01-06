KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City council on Thursday approved an ordinance that will require masks in K-12 schools.
The new ordinance will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 and will expire on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas submitted the ordinance for same day adoption at the council meeting on Thursday.
The vote was 10-2, with Councilwoman Heather Hall and councilman Brandon Ellington voting no.
Those who voted in favor of the ordinance pointed to staffing shortages for teachers, bus drivers and school staff because of infection.
“I spoke to a superintendent in Kansas City who said I don’t want to go back to spring 2020," Lucas said. "I think this intervention today is key in making sure that doesn’t happen.”
Hall said it's not the council's place to make that decision.
“I think we need to stay in our lane," she said. "We’re not a school board. School boards decide what school districts do. Cities decide what municipalities do.”
The move comes as cases continue to rise and the positivity rate is the highest for Kansas City during the entire pandemic.
Kansas City Health Department Interim Director Frank Thompson said on Thursday case numbers have increased in Kansas City --- and that doesn't include a potential boost from the New Year's holiday.
He said one percent of the city tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
