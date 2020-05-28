KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Beauty Brands is changing the questions they ask customers after a recent client had her hair done while waiting for her COVID-19 test results.
The beauty chain will now ask if they have been tested or are waiting for test results. Clients waiting for results will be asked to make appointments at a later date.
Beauty Brands tells KCTV5 the customer appeared asymptomatic during the visit and the store wasn’t privy to the information that she was waiting for results.
“Beauty Brands was NOT informed of their pending test results prior to, or during the appointment, and was only informed thereafter. During the appointment, the client was wearing a mask, as well as our salon professional.”
The statement goes on the explain the steps Beauty Brands took next.
“Although it was not required, we closed our Kansas City North location at Barry Road that afternoon and hired a cleaning company for that evening that used an “enviroshield system”. It is an eco-friendly commercial disinfectant and proprietary technology that wipes out 99.99% of germs.”
Beauty Brands reports the hair stylist who worked on the client self-quarantined and was tested. She tested negative but continued to self-isolate.
This is the exact opposite of what happened at a Great Clips in Springfield where two hair stylists were sick and now 140 clients are in self-quarantine.
Beauty Brands emphasized all the ways they are keeping both clients and customers safe, which includes the use of masks and social distancing practices inside stores.
The company also has a special at-risk shopper time for those 65+ years old and those with compromised immune systems from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m., Monday – Friday.
We were also told by the Platte County Health Department that they were not familiar with this situation. However, Beauty Brands confirmed directly with KCTV5 they worked with the Platte County Health Department.
