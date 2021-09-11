BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- The battle over the future of Rae’s Café will be in court on Monday morning.
A remote hearing will be held before Judge James F. Kanatzar in Division 5 at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.
Court documents state that the defendants will seek to dissolve the temporary restraining order filed granted on Friday.
BACKGROUND
Rae’s Café defied Jackson County’s mask mandate and eventually lost its food permit.
The restaurant attempted to reopen as a private club with a $1 cover charge. The health department declared the new operation a menace to public health.
It gave Rae's multiple orders to close and this week, requested a formal court order to close down the restaurant.
On Friday, a Jackson County district judge granted a restraining order preventing the Café from reopening for 21 days.
Amanda Wohletz, who owns the restaurant, is openly fundraising for her legal expenses.
Supporters point out she’s a single mother.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt spoke before a crowd of hundreds at Rae's on Saturday morning.
“She’s losing her livelihood because of government overreach,” Schmitt posted on Twitter along with the hashtag, #NoMaskMandates.
Jackson County argued before a judge the restraining order was necessary because warnings and tickets did not work.
Hundreds gathered this morning to support Amanda Wohletz the owner of Rae’s Cafe. She’s losing her livelihood because of local government overreachI was proud to stand with her. There’s bubbling up of energy out there. Regular folks who want their country back. #NoMaskMandates pic.twitter.com/khiqha9XaX— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 11, 2021
The filing points out 388 people have died of COVID in Jackson County and the nation is in the midst of a global pandemic.
This is the first business in Jackson County to be shut down due to COVID restrictions.
