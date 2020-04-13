BASEHOR, KS (CNN) -- A church in eastern Kansas held its Easter Sunday service despite statewide orders to shelter in place.
Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Basehor decided to keep its doors open in spite of a late evening decision by the Kansas Supreme Court to temporarily ban on mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
Many churches across the country canceled in-person services on Easter Sunday, opting to livestream instead.
