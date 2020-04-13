BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) – A metro church is taking heat for holding Easter Sunday service despite a Kansas Supreme Court ruling directing houses of worship to follow stay-home orders.

Reverend Robert Weinkauf did confirm to KCTV5 News that there were more than 10 people attending Easter morning services at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Basehor.

One day prior, the state supreme court overturned a decision by a legislative panel to set aside the executive order by Governor Laura Kelly that added churches and funerals to the list of locations that had to follow stay-wide stay-at-home orders.

Part of those order limits the allowed crowds at church services or funerals to 10 people, not counting officiants or other people assisting with the services.

Reports indicated that Weinkauf used that exemption as a way to have the larger crowd, stating that the assembled church goers were all part of the choir.

Church goers defended their reasonings for showing up to Easter service on Sunday, citing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s declaration that he thought the executive order was wrong and “likely unlawful.”

Others in Basheor disagree with the move, saying the objections had nothing to do with religion but was because gathering as a large group for church services “was not a socially correct thing to do.”

Weinkauf defended his church’s decision to keep their doors open to the congregation on Sunday, saying while he has told the congregation that “it is God-pleasing and no guilt in staying home,” he he feels the environment inside the church is safer than a trip to businesses such as Walmart or the grocery store.

He also claims that even with a crowd of more than 10, church-goers were able to come inside and keep a social distance.

The reverend said it was never the church’s desire to rebel against the Governor or cause harm to anyone and that they will be hosting services with only 10 people going forward. They’ll have to host more services per week to pull that off, with the congregation signing up online for a service schedule.

Weinkauf said they’ll have as many services in the week as they need to accommodate that. When asked why the church didn’t do that for their Easter service, Weinkauf would not answer.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department Monday about the services over the weekend.

Deputies said they did not learn about the gathering until after the fact when it was widely reported. Since Sunday though, they’ve been in contact with the church and the local prosecutor’s office, adding that at this time it’s an open investigation.