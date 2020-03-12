KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Barstow School is canceling classes for Thursday and Friday preceding out spring break due to coronavirus precautions.
School officials say a family member of an employee there is being tested for COVID-19. They say the infected family member has not been on the campus, and the employee that works there has not shown any symptoms.
School officials say it’s important to be cautious because of the uncertainty of COVID-19.
School will now be closed for the rest of the week. Teachers will now spend the next couple of days getting familiar with an online system to teach classes just in case students can’t come back after spring break.
The school sent KCTV5 News an email that was sent to parents telling them that the school will be canceling classes.
The Barstow School will be closed on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, and all activities will also be canceled.
We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution because a person related to, but not a member of, our faculty is currently being tested after possible exposure to COVID-19.
This person has not visited campus and no member of our faculty or staff has symptoms of the illness. However, due to the fluid nature of this outbreak and our priority to protect the health and wellbeing of every Barstow student, and the entire community, we believe the most prudent action is to exercise caution and cancel classes for the rest of this week.
Faculty and staff will use those days for professional development, preparing for the remote possibility of reopening the school using an online learning model after spring break.
The campus will remain closed, as scheduled, through Sunday, March 29.
There was a post circulating online saying Kansas City Public Schools would be closed Thursday. However, the district sent out a tweet saying the post was fake and students still have school.
Mayor Quinton Lucas and health officials will give an update at 4 p.m. Thursday about the latest recommendations as coronavirus concerns continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.