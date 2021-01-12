KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government is relaxing restrictions on bars and restaurants, which will allow them to be open longer.
The Unified Government Department of Public Health Medical Officer issued a new local health order today that will allow bars, restaurants, and taverns in Wyandotte County to serve customers until midnight and stay open until 12:30 a.m.
The orders takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Such businesses must still restrict customer capacity to no more than 50% of the building's capacity.
Businesses must close their doors between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily. Restaurants can operate during that time frame for drive-thru or delivery services, however.
Patrons have to remain seated as much as possible and must wear a mask unless eating or drinking.
Parties of guests, whether indoors or outdoors, are limited to no more than eight people.
Also, guest parties much be socially distanced with people at least 6 feet apart.
More information is available at wycokck.org/COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.