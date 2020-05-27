INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - A tidal wave of evictions is coming. Protections for tenants to not get kicked out of their homes ends with Jackson County’s Emergency Order on May 30.
“There are 173 cases on the eviction docket in court Thursday. Over the next three weeks, there are over 500 cases being processed in the eviction courts,” Attorney Gina Chiala with the Heartland Center for Jobs and Freedom said.
Chiala says many of those people will get evicted if the moratorium on evictions is not extended.
The county’s office of civil procedure will start knocking on doors June 1 putting many people in an uncertain situation as the coronavirus still spreads.
“Into homeless shelters, into cars, into crowded housing with others. Adding to the public health crisis,” Chiala said.
One of the many people scheduled to fight for their housing in Jackson County Court Thursday is Anthony Williams.
“I vowed never to be homeless again. I had a drinking problem and now I’m over five years sober,” Williams said.
He’s lived in a modest Independence duplex for about a year. Before the pandemic hit, his rent went up $300.
The landlord started eviction proceedings when he was $150 short on rent. Then the pandemic hit, and he lost his job.
“That… it put me through a lot of stress,” Williams said.
He doesn’t know what will happen to him if he’s evicted, but he’ll show up to court in person, though he’s nervous about catching the coronavirus.
“It’s a situation that puts tenants at risk and if they’re too afraid to go, then they receive it at fault judgment and an eviction that will force them out of the house,” Chiala said.
KCTV5 News reached out to dozens of people on Thursday’s eviction docket. We spoke with many who didn’t want to go on camera, but all had either been furloughed, laid off, or had hours cut at work due to the pandemic, and most have never had trouble paying rent before.
