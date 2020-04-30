TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
There are now 4,238 cases in Kansas and 129 deaths.
On Wednesday, for comparison, there were 3,738 cases and 125 deaths.
There are now 677 cases in Wyandotte County and 464 in Johnson County.
At least 523 people have been hospitalized and 27,388 people have tested negative for the virus.
